Mamic looks for Al Ain magic against Zob Ahan

“We have a problem with the long term injured players; the newest one being Amer. He will not be in this game but all the other players who have been playing in the last few games will be playing. Asprilla will not participate in the game tomorrow but he will be back soon,” revealed Mamic adding it was not a question of one striker or two strikers, or 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 that he was focused on, but what he wants is a strong performance.

“For me, it’s important how the team play on the field. If we can play, how we play and the quality that we have, then the numbers are not important,” said Mamic — who also urged Al Ain fans to turn up in large numbers. “I wish the Al Ain fans come to support the team. We need the support because players without fans are not players and they need the support. It not a one-way ticket, it’s both ways. I can promise that the team is ready and the team will give a good performance.” Former AFC Champions League runners-up Zob Ahan on the other hand are well-placed in the Iran Pro League in fourth spot. But they too have seen a dip in their form in recent times, managing just a point from their last four games. The 2010 finalists, however, will also be looking for some payback as they were eliminated by Al Ain in last year’s Round of 16 on a 3-1 aggregate defeat. “Al Ain is one of the best teams in Asia but we are ready for the challenge. I’m happy to come back to the AFC Cup and all players are coming here for a good performance — and I’m sure we will have a good performance during this match,” said coach Mujtaba Husseini. Elsewhere, Qatar’s Al Rayyan, who dominated the 2016 Qatar Stars League season by winning the title by 14 points, take on Al Wahda. Both teams are returning to Asia’s premier club competition after a long gap and will start their campaign in Group D. Both sides are taking part in the AFC Champions League for the seventh time, although Al Rayyan have never made it out of the group stages, while Al Wahda reached the semi-finals in 2007. In that year’s edition, Al Wahda also beat Al Rayyan both home (3-0) and away (1-0). Al Wahda come into the contest after comfortably defeating Jordan’s Al Wehdat 3-0 in the AFC play-offs. More from More Football Three and easy for Gamba Osaka in Adelaide

