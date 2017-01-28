Leonardo strike puts Al Jazira past Sharjah

After change of ends, Sharjah almost got the equaliser through Omar Juma in the 77th minute. His left-footed effort was well in line of the goal but Khaseif dived full-stretch to his left to keep it out. Then in the 82nd minute, Venezuelan Rivas beat two defenders including the onrushing Khaseif but still ended up shooting over. Even in the injury time, Khaseif pulled out a brilliant save off substitute Jamal Maroof’s effort.