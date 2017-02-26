‘King Kazu’ turns 50 with J-League start

Yokohama: Twinkle-toed former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura celebrated his 50th birthday by starting a J-League game for Yokohama FC on Sunday, marking yet another landmark in a storied career. Miura, the oldest Japanese to play professional football, lasted 65 minutes in a 1-0 home win over second division rivals Matsumoto Yamaga as he became the first quinquagenarian to grace the J-League. Now the golden oldie, dubbed “King Kazu” by Japanese media and fans, wants to play until he’s 60. “I want to thank the fans, players and staff for giving me this victory as a birthday present,” said Miura after being serenaded by fans and presented with a cake and a bouquet.