German teen Donkor loaned to Everton

London: German forward Anton Donkor has joined Everton on loan from Wolfsburg for the rest of the season, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.
Donkor, 19, can play in a number of attacking positions and has been capped at Under-20 level by Germany.
“I’m very happy and grateful to be here,” Donkor told the Everton website.
“I know this is a great club and I like the way they play. I’m looking forward to challenging myself in English football.”
Donkor is Everton manager Ronald Koeman’s third January signing after Ademola Lookman and Morgan Schneiderlin, both of whom signed permanent deals.