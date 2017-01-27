Forest owner woos Clough Jr as manager

London: Nigel Clough is being targeted by ailing two-time European Cup winners Nottingham Forest to take over as manager and evoke memories of their glory days under his father Brian, British media reported Friday. The 50-year-old former Forest striker — whose late father oversaw the team’s golden era, taking a side largely made up of cast-offs to the unlikely heights of two successive European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980 — is presently manager of their second tier rivals Burton whom he guided into the Championship last season for the first time in their history. Clough, who played over 300 games for Forest, is said to be loathe to leave Burton as he enjoys close relations with the chairman Ben Robinson, who gave him his first start in management in 1998.