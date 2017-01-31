Simeone opts for attacking line against Barca

Madrid: Ahead of the first leg of the Copa del Rey football semi-finals against Barcelona on Wednesday, Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has decided to go with an attacking line by including Yannick Carrasco and Antoine Griezmann for the tie. The line-up also includes Juanfran Torres as winger and Gabi Fernandez in midfield. First indicators show the possibility of three new shuffles in the lineup and some modification in positions.