Real Madrid set sights on Courtois and Lloris

Real want to sign a world-class keeper when their transfer ban expires at the end of the season. But their hopes of getting Courtois have been hit by Chelsea’s superb season and the 24-year-old claiming he is happier than ever at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea will attempt to take advantage of his contentment by offering Courtois a new contract and Real have already lined up alternative targets, with Lloris high on the list with Manchester United’s David de Gea.