Real Betis deserves all the plaudits for magnificent show

Tebas’ defence to the goal line technology argument — implemented Europe-wide in the top divisions don’t forget — is that it’s too expensive for La Liga at €4 million (Dh15.7 million) per season. When one considers the new territories that La Liga is now being sold in, how much they are paying for the privilege and that kick-offs in Spain are being moved to accommodate audiences around the world, four million euros is a drop in the ocean.