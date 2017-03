Messi firepower makes Barca believe once again

The hosts’ dominance was rewarded with a third just before the hour mark, although there was more than a touch of fortune about it as Ivan Rakitic was clearly offside when he pounced on Rafinha’s layoff.

Messi was the provider once more for the fourth as his low cross was turned home by Samuel Umtiti for his first Barca goal. And the five-time world player of the year produced another individual effort to end the scoring as it started as he cut in from the right before firing the ball inside Alvarez’s near post. Earlier, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane praised his side’s response to a recent slump in form after defeat to Valencia and a thrilling 3-3 draw with Las Palmas in two of their previous three outings. “I am happy with our reaction,” said Zidane. “In the course of a season, there are moments when you have to suffer and it is normal that you can’t always play well. “We started very strongly and at a high tempo, which is very important away from home.” Indeed, Real were 3-0 up inside half an hour as Benzema finished twice from close range before teeing up James Rodriguez for the third. “Benzema had a part in all four goals. I am happy for him, he had a great game,” added Zidane. Despite the absence of Ronaldo and Bale through injury and suspension respectively, Zidane rested a host of other first-team regulars ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League last 16 return leg away to Napoli. Those coming in rewarded Zidane’s faith in the depth of his squad with the often sidelined Rodriguez a constant threat. The opener arrived on 14 minutes when Benzema followed up after Yoel had saved his initial effort to register just his second league goal since October. Real soon doubled their advantage when Rodriguez’s wicked in-swinging free-kick left Benzema with the simplest of tasks to knock the ball home from point-blank range. Four minutes later, the roles were reversed as this time Benzema’s low cross was swept into the far corner on the stretch by Rodriguez for his fifth goal of the season. More from La Liga Malaga get Michel as third coach of the season

Deportivo La Coruna’s extraordinary euro night

Luis Enrique ‘relieved’ to be leaving Barcelona

France’s first football star Kopa dies aged 85