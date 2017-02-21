Isco ready to walk out on Real Madrid

“I’m very happy here and I would like to stay for many more years. We’ll take a decision at the end of the season, because my future is at stake.” Isco became one of Spain’s hottest prospects in his second season with Malaga as he inspired his local team’s march to the quarter-finals of the 2012/13 Champions League.

He joined Real for a reported 30 million euros (Dh116 million) in July 2013, winning two Champions Leagues and the King’s Cup. Last April his former coach at Malaga, Manuel Pellegrini, told Marca that Isco had been on the verge of joining him at City before he finally opted to move to the Spanish giants. Real play one of the two La Liga games they currently have in hand when they travel to play Valencia in the Mestalla Stadium on Wednesday, kick-off 9.45pm UAE time. Madrid travel with a one-point lead over Barcelona after the comfortable win over Espanyol on Saturday afternoon in which Zidane was able to rest Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Marcelo and Sergio Ramos. Skipper Ramos was suffering from a minor muscle problem but will be fit for Valencia and will probably replace Pepe in the starting 11, while Marcelo will also be back in the side after Nacho Fernandez suffered a muscle injury at the weekend. Bale returned against Espanyol after 88 days out recovering from an ankle operation and was able to celebrate his recovery with Madrid’s second goal as he played his first 20 minutes football in almost three months. The Welshman said afterwards he still needed time to be back to his best and can expect to play another 30-45 minutes on Wednesday night. The Valencia game was originally to be played on December 18, but was postponed due to Real Madrid participating in the World Club Championships — and there is a feeling the delay has been more of a benefit to Valencia than the league leaders. Before the end of 2016, Valencia were struggling for form and confidence under former Italy boss Cesare Prandelli. But since the Italian’s resignation at the end of the year and his replacement by Voro Gonzalez, Valencia’s performances have improved noticeably and last Sunday’s 2-0 win over Athletic Club Bilbao lifted them seven points clear of the relegation zone. More from La Liga Isco ready to walk out on Real Madrid

