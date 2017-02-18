Chicharito scores twice for Leverkusen

Berlin: Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez was on target twice as Bayer Leverkusen warmed up for their Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid by winning 3-1 at Augsburg in the Bundesliga on Friday. Roger Schmidt’s side went in front midway through the first half when Kai Havertz squared from the right for Karim Bellarabi to score the 50,000th goal in the history of the Bundesliga. Chicharito doubled Leverkusen’s lead from close range after a lovely move inside the box five minutes before half-time, and after Dominik Kohr pulled a goal back on the hour, the Mexican striker netted again from another Havertz assist to secure the win.