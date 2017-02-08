Barcelona appeal Suarez suspension from Cup final

The Cup holders said on www.fcbarcelona.com that they will also appeal Sergio Busquets’ yellow card in the game, which finished 1-1 and sealed a 3-2 aggregate victory to put Barca in the King’s Cup final for the fourth successive year. Suarez tapped in from close range in the 43rd minute to put Barca ahead. Kevin Gameiro blazed a penalty over the bar with 10 minutes remaining but the French striker still made for a tense finale by tapping in an Antoine Griezmann cross moments later.