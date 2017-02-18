Bale scores as Real tighten grip on top spot

“I told him to enjoy the game, he is a special player, different to everyone else.” Real top the standings on 52 points, four clear of Barcelona who host Leganes on Sunday while Sevilla, in third on 46, entertain Eibar later on Saturday. Real have a game in hand on both their title rivals.

Earlier on Saturday, Kevin Gameiro came off the bench to score a hat-trick in the space of five minutes to fire Atletico Madrid to a 4-1 win over struggling Sporting Gijon that kept them fourth in the standings on 45 points. Yannick Carrasco had given Atletico the lead 12 seconds into the second half but Sergio Alvarez gave the impressive home side a deserved equaliser in the 49th minute. Sporting continued to cause Diego Simeone’s side problems after drawing level and Alvarez missed a gilt-edged chance to put them ahead when he sent a half-volley over the bar from close range. For the second week in a row, however, Atletico dug deep to rescue the points from an unconvincing display. Antoine Griezmann had a goal harshly ruled out for offside but laid on the pass for Gameiro’s first strike, the former Sevilla player calmly rounding Ivan Cuellar to put Atletico ahead in the 80th minute. Gameiro ruthlessly killed off Sporting with two quick-fire strikes, latching on to a pass from Thomas Partey to score in the 81st minute and taking advantage of another through ball from Griezmann to complete his treble. The Frenchman is the first Atletico player to score a hat-trick in the league as a substitute while his treble was the second fastest in the history of La Liga, behind only Bebeto’s for Deportivo La Coruna against Albacete in 1995. “We didn’t imagine anything else than the difficult game we had, Atletico have always struggled to win here,” said Atletico coach Diego Simeone. “It was a very competitive game, we scored then they pulled us back immediately. “The substitutes gave us an extra boost and made us stronger in midfield and then Gameiro’s speed settled the game. The reaction was very good as we managed to score by playing well. I’m very happy for Gameiro, it’s not easy to score three times in a game, it’ll do wonders for him.” More from La Liga Barca booed as they labour to 2-1 win

Bale happy to be ‘just back’ on the pitch

Chicharito scores twice for Leverkusen

Guardiola rules out return to Barcelona









