Mamelodi Sundowns triumph in CAF Super Cup

Pretoria: Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa won the CAF Super Cup at the first attempt on Saturday by defeating TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Pretoria.
African champions Sundowns are known as the ‘Brazilians’ and the only goal came from Brazilian centre-back Ricardo Nascimento, who converted an 83rd-minute penalty. The award of the spot-kick by the Egyptian referee was hotly disputed with Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana appearing to fall over Issama Mpeko.
Nascimento displayed a cool head to tuck a low shot into the left corner of the net while goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo dived in the opposite direction.