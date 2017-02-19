  • February 21, 2017
    Last updated 9 minutes ago

internationals

Mamelodi Sundowns triumph in CAF Super Cup

South African club nicknamed ‘Brazilians’ prevail 1-0 in final

AFP
18:20 February 19, 2017

Pretoria: Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa won the CAF Super Cup at the first attempt on Saturday by defeating TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in Pretoria.

African champions Sundowns are known as the ‘Brazilians’ and the only goal came from Brazilian centre-back Ricardo Nascimento, who converted an 83rd-minute penalty. The award of the spot-kick by the Egyptian referee was hotly disputed with Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana appearing to fall over Issama Mpeko.

Nascimento displayed a cool head to tuck a low shot into the left corner of the net while goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo dived in the opposite direction.

More from Internationals