Klinsmann’s son keeping it in the family

Los Angeles: Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former US national team coach Jurgen Klinsmann, was named the top goalkeeper as the USA under-20 men’s national team won the North American regional championship tournament.
The Americans defeated Honduras 5-3 on penalty kicks following a 0-0 draw in Sunday’s final of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Under-20 Championship in Costa Rica.
The younger Klinsmann, a goalkeeper for the University of California, got the call from American under-20 coach Tab Ramos three months after his father was dumped following two losses to open the final round of regional 2018 World Cup qualifying.
Danny Acosta slotted the game-winning penalty kick into the lower left corner to earn the US its first CONCACAF title at under-20 level.
The US reached the final following a win over El Salvador as they finished with 11 goals and allowed just four in the tournament.
This was the Americans’ fifth appearance in the tournament having finished runner-up twice to Mexico.