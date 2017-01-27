Jorge Burruchaga: Argentina still haven’t found a real team

“A very important memory I have of ‘86 was of after the [West Germany] game, we had dinner in an Argentinian restaurant in Mexico and Maradona was speaking about himself to the rest of the team. ‘If I am marked or covered, don’t give me the ball, but if Burruchaga is marked or covered by a lot of players, of course give him the ball because he can solve the hardest situation and Burruchaga’s responsibility in our team is to fix hard situations and to be my second [lieutenant]’.

“That was great for me [to hear]. My function in the team was exactly that: to help Diego to find the space to develop his activity.” Does it rankle that some pundits claim Maradona single-handedly won the World Cup? “If it was so easy for one player to win a World Cup, why hasn’t [Lionel] Messi won any? Why didn’t Maradona win the World Cup in 1982 when they had a great national team too? “Every team in the world needs 10 players and a goalkeeper to make a team. It’s not true to say that Brazil are the winner of five World Cups because they had Pele.” Nowadays, Argentina boast Maradona’s successor in Messi and a clutch of other stellar talents in Sergio Aguero, Gonzalo Higuain and Angel Di Maria. But Burruchaga bristles when asked whether the current crop are superior to his vintage. “I don’t think they are better than the 1986 players. Maybe they are better for people who didn’t see the 1986 team. In ‘86, we had amazing players, all of them leaders in their teams. “Maybe the difference was only a few of us were playing outside of Argentina. In 1986, teams in Europe could only have two players from outside. Right now, anybody can go to Europe. “The ‘86 players have won a World Cup and these players [haven’t]. I am pretty sure the ‘86 players were better.” And Argentina are struggling to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, let alone harbour hopes of emulating the class of ‘86. La Abiceleste lie fifth in the 10-team South American qualifying group with six games remaining and only the top-four teams guaranteed automatic progression. “Argentina is in a very hard situation. We still have ahead some very important games, very hard games: Bolivia away, Ecuador away, Chile at home. “Argentina are not performing well but the head coach [Gerardo Martino] has not found a team to improve Argentina. We have some great individual players and maybe the best in the world right now in Messi, but he needs to help his teammates and they need to help Messi build a team. “Argentina still haven’t found a real team.” Burruchaga believes Argentina are also suffering the fallout from having lost three finals in a row — at the 2015 and 2016 Copa America (both times to Chile on penalties) and the 2014 World Cup. “Argentina maybe still have got some mental trauma after three final losses in a row. The problem is mental; they need to change their mentality and problems with penalties to get the results we need quickly, because the situation is very dangerous.” Burruchaga’s friend Maradona faced his own perilous situation when he suffered a heart attack in 2004 after a long-standing drug addiction. He has also battled with obesity. But Maradona appeared in fine shape at the Cafe Diego opening at Nation Galleria, much to the delight of Burruchaga. “Diego never hurt anybody himself — only himself. And now we are very happy because he is really fine.” Argentina’s modern-day maestros would do well to learn from their past masters’ team spirit and survival instincts if they are to keep their World Cup dream alive. More from Internationals Agony for Mane as Cameroon, Burkina Faso advance

