Robben wants Bayern right into their rhythm on Friday night

Robben is full of praise for Leipzig’s young squad, whose average age is just over 24, who have won 11 of their 16 games so far in their debut Bundesliga season under coach Ralph Hasenhuettl.

“The quality is there, they are a young, fresh squad with a great coach and they can make life hard for us,” said Robben. Dortmund’s woes Sixth-placed Borussia Dortmund are at Werder Bremen on Saturday with top scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Africa Cup of Nations duty. Dortmund are also set to be without Colombia striker Adrian Ramos, who is poised to join Chinese Super League side Chongqing Dangdai Lifan. Borussia coach Thomas Tuchel has injury woes. Germany midfielder Sven Bender hobbled out of Tuesday’s 6-1 friendly win over third division Paderborn with an ankle injury, while winger Ousmane Dembele (hip) and defender Sokratis (ankle) are doubtful. Injury-prone Germany defender Holger Badstuber, whose six-month loan spell from Bayern to Schalke is a highlight so far of the league’s January transfers, is poised to make his Royal Blues’ debut at strugglers Ingolstadt. VfL Wolfsburg, who took just 16 points from their first 16 league games, host third-from-bottom Hamburg and have recruited hard to boost their squad. After selling attacking midfielder Julian Draxler to Paris Saint-Germain, winger Paul-Georges Ntep was signed from Stade Rennais. Goal-scoring Turkey midfielder Yunus Malli will slot into the play-maker role Draxler vacated and Netherlands midfielder Riechedly Bazoer has also joined from Ajax. There will be two fresh faces on the benches when bottom side Darmstadt host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday. Ex-Germany midfielder Torsten Frings has taken charge of Darmstadt, while ‘Gladbach, who are only three points from the bottom three, have replaced Andre Schubert with ex-Wolfsburg coach Dieter Hecking. Bundesliga fixtures (all times 6.30pm UAE time unless stated) Friday Freiburg v Bayern Munich (11.30pm) Saturday Schalke v Ingolstadt, Wolfsburg v Hamburg, Augsburg v Hoffenheim, Werder Bremen v Borussia Dortmund, Darmstadt v Borussia Moenchengladbach, RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt (9.30pm) Sunday Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin, Mainz v Cologne (8.30pm) More from Bundesliga ‘Next Zlatan’ signs for Borussia Dortmund

Leipzig down Frankfurt to trim Bayern’s lead

Lewandowski snatches win for Bayern Munich

Aubameyang ‘will never join Bayern’, but may go









