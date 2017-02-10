Patriots-inspired Ingolstadt look to bowl over super Bayern

“You can take a lot of motivation from it. The Super Bowl has shown that you have to overcome setbacks and now, like New England, we have to manage a ‘lucky punch’,” said Henke.

Bayern will be near full strength, but are reeling from the news club captain Philipp Lahm will be retiring at the of the season, following Tuesday’s announcement, and has refused the vacant sports director role. Bayern’s Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who has scored eight goals in his last seven league games in a tally of 15 for the season. Ingolstadt hope to have Australia striker Mathew Leckie back from injury, but Israel midfielder Almog Cohen is struggling with a knee knock. Forsberg returns Second-placed RB Leipzig host relegation-threatened Hamburg with top-scorer Timo Werner, who has netted 11 goals, set to return after missing last week’s defeat at Borussia Dortmund with flu. The striker sat out training on Thursday with a leg knock, but should be fit, while Swedish playmaker Emil Forsberg returns after a three-match ban. Eintracht Frankfurt are at Bayer Leverkusen with coach Nico Kovac’s third-placed side enjoying a remarkable turn out after narrowly avoiding relegation last season and have won their last three games. Leverkusen, who have lost their last two, are still without ex-Manchester United striker Chicharito, who has a groin injury. New signing, teenage Jamaican winger Leon Bailey, is hoping to start after making his debut off the bench in last Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Hamburg. Borussia Dortmund are at bottom side Darmstadt on Saturday with the league’s top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang aiming to add to his tally of 17 goals. Fourth-placed Dortmund lost their ‘punch’, says coach Thomas Tuchel, after drawing four of their last six league games and needed penalties to beat Hertha Berlin in the German Cup on Wednesday. “We have good spirit and quality on the pitch, but what we are missing at the moment is a bit of luck, the punch, the will to decide games,” said Tuchel. It will be interesting to see if he plays Germany’s World Cup winner Mario Goetze who was left on the bench for last Saturday’s 1-0 win over Leipzig. — AFP More from Bundesliga Dortmund facing partial stadium ban and fine

