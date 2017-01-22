Leipzig down 10-man Frankfurt to trim Bayern lead

Berlin: Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky was sent off just 125 seconds into Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3-0 defeat on Saturday as second-placed RB Leipzig trimmed Bayern Munich’s lead in the Bundesliga. The match at Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena had barely begun when Hradecky dropped to the turf to gather a loose ball just outside his area and was shown a straight red card for handling the ball. It left visitors Frankfurt with 10 men for the next 87 minutes as Leipzig claimed first-half goals through defender Marvin Compper and top-scorer Timo Werner before Frankfurt defender Jesus Vallejo’s second-half own goal. “After the red card and the free-kick, which led to their first goal, it was all over bar the shouting,” said Frankfurt’s coach Niko Kovac.