Dortmund sign defender Toprak from Leverkusen for next season

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund announced on Sunday that they have signed Turkey international Omer Toprak for next season after activating the defender’s release clause at Bundesliga rivals Bayer Leverkusen.
Toprak will sign a deal until June 2021 and the 27-year-old centre-back, who has made 25 appearances for Turkey, will reportedly cost Dortmund around 12 million euros (Dh47.5 million).
He will bring a wealth of Champions League experience to Dortmund, who are third in the Bundesliga after Saturday’s 1-0 over second-placed RB Leipzig.
“Toprak is a strong defender with international experience and great leadership qualities,” Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc said.
Toprak has made 181 appearances in Germany’s top flight, for both Leverkusen and ex-club Freiburg, scoring five goals.