Ancelotti loses cool with Hertha fans

Berlin: Bayern Munich’s Carlo Ancelotti could be in hot water with the German FA (DFB) after admitting showing the middle finger towards Hertha Berlin fans who he claims spat at him.
“Yes, I made the gesture after being spat at,” Bayern’s coach told broadcaster ARD.
Hertha fans were enraged after Bayern equalised with a Robert Lewandowski goal in the 96th-minute at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium on Saturday to snatch a 1-1 draw, which left the Bavarians eight points clear in the Bundesliga. The middle finger gesture happened as Ancelotti walked towards the players’ tunnel in Berlin.