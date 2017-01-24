Falcons get back to work after Super Bowl berth

“I’ve gone when things have gone well, I’ve been a part of it when it hasn’t,” Quinn said. “I want to outline some of the keys to playing well in the game and managing some of the things on the outside. That’s a part of the process where I can help, and I’ll share that with the guys.”

Quinn’s advice will certainly come in handy for players such as Taylor Gabriel. The speedy receiver was cut by the lowly Cleveland Browns during the preseason and now he’s got a shot at a championship, a turn of events that still seems a bit surreal. “It hasn’t hit me yet that I’m going to the Super Bowl,” he said after the 44-21 victory over the Packers.









