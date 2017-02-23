Van Gerwen set for Dubai Darts Masters

Play will commence with four quarter-finals on Wednesday, May 24, followed by the semis and final on Thursday, May 25.

“We are delighted to once again sponsor the Dubai Duty Free Darts Masters,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of Dubai Duty Free. “With eight of the world’s top players participating and a great ticketing offer, we think that the UAE crowd will enjoy this unique outdoor darts event which is shown all over the world.”