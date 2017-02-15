UAE’s Suri figures in IPL auction list

Talking about how he got included in the prestigious IPL list, Suri said: “In 2014 when the IPL was held in UAE I got to play a few warm-up matches against IPL teams. Playing for UAE team, I scored a 70 off 40 balls against Rajasthan Royals in a practice match. Then when I played against Mumbai Indians, I hit two knocks of 40. Some of the teams were impressed by my performance. I thought I may get a call immediately but I am happy I am have been considered now.”

A string of big knocks against top teams also helped boost his chances. “Recently I played a knock of 117 against England Lions. In the Scottish Highlands games, I hit 175 for my college Heriot Watt. Maybe this is the reward for being one of the highest scorers in domestic cricket,” added Suri, whose parents have provided him full support to pursue his chosen career as a cricketer. “I know it is not easy to make a career out of cricket. It is purely due to the positive support from my father and mother that I am able to pursue this dream and continue to score heavily. If I get to play in the IPL, I can get more experience and carry that experience into UAE and perform even better here,” said Suri, A bigtime admirer of Virat Kohli, Suri believes that the best way to get noticed is to score runs and be focused on the job in hand. “I have also learnt that it is important to be fit and I work hard on my body to be fitter and that is helping me a lot too,” said Suri. Meanwhile, Afghansitan team coach Lalchand Rajput said that “the five Afghanistan players who have got included in the list are Mohammad Nabi, Mohammad Shahzad, Dawlat Zadran, Asghar Stanikzai and Rashid Khan” Incidentally, all the existing IPL players contracts will expire this season and all the teams will overhaul their squads for the 2018 edition. More from Cricket Babar Azam steers Karachi to first PSL win

