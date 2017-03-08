Sumtech lift Mangalore Cup beating Friday Chargers

MCC President Latheef KH said the tournament has progressed well. “This was the fifth year of the tournament and it has come a long way thanks to the sponsors. It was great on the part of Abu Dhabi Cricket Club support and for allocating the international cricket stadium ground for this event. We had lot of prizes for the spectators and people came in large numbers with their family which is a good sign,” said Latheef, adding that they are expecting more teams next year.