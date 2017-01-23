Sri Lanka’s injured Angelo Mathews to fly home

Mathews, who scored an unbeaten 54 at the Wanderers stadium, told the post-match press conference that he expected to be out for a couple of weeks and could well miss the rest of the tour.

The third and final T20 international will be played in Cape Town on Wednesday, followed by five One Day Internationals, finishing on February 10. In its statement, the Sri Lankan board said that fast bowler Nuwan Pradeep and opener Dhanuskha Gunathilaka were also expected to return home as they needed rest to recover from their injuries.









