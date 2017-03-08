Mendis misses double ton, puts Sri Lanka on top

Mendis smacked Mehedi Hasan Miraz for his fourth sixth to race to 192 but fell to the off-spinner when Tamim took a brilliant catch in the deep.

Realising momentum was taking him across the rope after taking the catch, Tamim lobbed the ball back into play and returned to pouch it, ending Mendis’ 285-ball knock which also included 19 boundaries. Mendis added 110 runs with Niroshan Dickwella whose fluent 75 off 76 balls included six boundaries and a six. Down the order, Dilruwan Perera scored 51 before the hosts were all out an hour after the lunch break. Mehedi was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, claiming 4-113.









