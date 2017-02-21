Lanka opener Dickwella banned for two matches

The 23-year-old will accordingly miss the third Twenty20 International against Australia in Adelaide on February 22, and Sri Lanka’s first ODI against Bangladesh on March 25, the ICC said.

Dickwella was adjudged to have shown dissent when he “kicked the turf and looked at his shoulder for a prolonged period of time” after pausing to view the replay following his dismissal in Geelong, the ICC added. Australia wicketkeeper Tim Paine was also fined 15 per cent of his match fee and given one demerit point for a related incident in the same game. Paine was found guilty of “using language, actions or gestures, which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batsman upon his/her dismissal during an International Match,” the ICC added. Sri Lanka have already wrapped up the ongoing series Down Under after winning the first two Twenty20 Internationals.









