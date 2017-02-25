Lanka drop skipper Mathews from Bangladesh Tests

The 29-year-old all rounder, however, was “likely to be available” for the three One-day Internationals and the two Twenty20 matches of the series starting with the first Test on March 7 at Galle, the Sri Lankan cricket board said in a statement.

“The National Selections Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket is set to meet on Tuesday to decide on a formidable team that would play the first two Test matches. “Accordingly, it has been announced that Angelo Mathews will not be able to play the first two Test matches,” the board said. It did not say why Mathews was dropped from the Test squad, but he returned home last month half way through the South African tour after twisting his ankle. Under his leadership, Sri Lanka suffered a 3-0 Test series whitewash against South Africa. He was also left out of the just concluded three-match T20 series Sri Lanka won 2-1 against Australia. “Despite his absence, the selections committee is confident that the lessons learnt from the South African series will help in putting together a formidable young team to take on the first two matches against the Bangladesh team,” the board said. Sri Lanka has a good record at home and beat Australia 3-0 in the last series that they hosted in August 2016. Bangladesh by contrast have only won three of their Test matches on the road since gaining full status 17 years ago although they have shown recent signs of improvement and beat England in a home Test late last year. The last series between the two sides in Sri Lanka in 2014 saw the hosts win one of the Tests by 248 runs while the second was a draw.









