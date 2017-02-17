Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka schedule

Bangladesh by contrast have only won three of their Test matches on the road since gaining full status 17 years ago although they have shown recent signs of improvement and beat England in a home Test late last year.

The last series between the two sides in Sri Lanka in 2014 saw the hosts win one of the Tests by 248 runs while the second was a draw. First Test: March 7-11 at the Galle International Stadium Second Test: March 15-19 at the Saravanamuttu Stadium, Colombo First ODI: March 25 day and night at Dambulla Second ODI: March 28 day and night at Dambulla Third ODI: April 1 at Sinhalese Sports Club grounds, Colombo First T20: April 4 at Premadasa Stadium Colombo Second T20: April 6 at Premadasa Stadium Colombo









