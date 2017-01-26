Sri Lanka aim to extend impressive run in ODIs

“Our top six is pretty established,” said Domingo. “We are trying to find our new ball bowling partnerships and our all-rounders to come in at seven and eight. We also want to look at different combinations — whether to go with one spinner or two and also to identify which spinners they are, whether to pick one all-rounder or two or to go with our best possible bowling combination.”

The competition for all-rounder places is likely to be intense with Chris Morris coming back after a six-month injury lay-off, while Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius will all be keen to make a claim. “The main thing ahead of the Champions Trophy is to get everyone playing so we can decide on our best combinations,” said Domingo.









