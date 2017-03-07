South Africa to gamble on Morkel’s fitness in first Test against New Zealand

However, Williamson was giving nothing away about the balance of his side nor what he will do if he wins the toss. “It’s a similar looking surface to what we’re used to. A bit of green grass and might offer a little bit to the seamers initially,” Williamson said.

“We have 13 players here in the squad and there’ll be two unlucky guys that miss out, but we’re considering all options. We want to have another look tomorrow at the surface. It can change quickly.” The likely selection debates for New Zealand would seem to be between Patel and Santner and for the all-rounders’ role between Jimmy Neesham and Colin de Grandhomme.









