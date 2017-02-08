South Africa stick to winning formula with same squad

Batsman David Miller, ruled out of the last three matches of the Sri Lanka series because of a finger injury, is fit to travel but fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, who suffered a hip injury during the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka, has not recovered.

The squad will do duty for the Twenty20 international and five One Day Internationals. A squad for three Test matches will be announced later. Cricket South Africa selection convener Linda Zondi said: “We are very happy with the way the squad has gelled over the past six months and consistency in selection is very important as we continue our build-up towards the ICC Champions Trophy tournament (in England in June). “New Zealand are playing very good cricket at the moment and as always will provide very tough opposition, particularly under their home conditions.” South African squad: AB de Villiers (one-day international captain), Faf du Plessis (T20 international captain), Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wkt), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.









