No clear solution to stop players from availing Kolpak: Kallis

“Dane’s absence is going to be a bit of blow. He was in the mix you see but he has made his choice. Anytime any of our cricketers leave, it is a blow but we can’t blame them. It is just that they have made their choice,” felt Kallis adding that, it will be nice to see players and the board, find a way to make sure they try and stay in South Africa.

The 41-year-old, however, didn’t have any clear cut solution off hand for either of them. “It will be a difficult for me to give any suggestions as I don’t know the ins and outs of it. We have to somehow make sure we look after our players,” asserted Kallis, who figured in 166 Test scoring 13289 runs at an average of 55.37. “All I can say is a combination of things has to be considered. The player has to make the best decision for his future but the board has to look at future of South African cricket and act.” The latest developments have also not gone well with cricket enthusiasts in England as well. Many feel a rise in such cricketers will impact the opportunities of local English players. It will be interesting to see how things develop in the coming days as the debate doesn’t look like stopping anytime soon. In Box What is a Kolpak contract? Kolpak contract is named after Slovak handball player Marius Kolpak, who won the landmark case at the European Court of Justice in 2003. As per the verdict, sportsmen from countries that have associate trade agreements with the European Union, including South Africa and some Caribbean nations, have the same right to free movement as European Union citizens without being classified as foreigners. However, in cricket, players availing such contract cannot represent their country at international level again.









