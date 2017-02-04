Lorgat sure of South Africa’s T20 league success

Talking about possible days for an auction, Lorgat said: “We are into the franchise bidding process, the tender that went out today has got a window up until the March 3 to express interest and then into submitting formal proposals. So by the end of May we would have worked out or determined the potential owners and after that we will start talking about team names. With the owners we want to develop the team names and who they want to recruit as coaches and then we will go into the players draft system and so there is still some work to do. So the window between now and the end of May is about determining who the franchise owners will be.”

Lorgat, who along with Cricket South African president Chris Nenzai informed the ICC members attending the meeting here, also talked about the response from the ICC. "There was general excitement and support. People understood why South Africa needs to have a global league. We see there is an opportunity to develop the game further. We have got huge potential in South Africa which we haven't yet unlocked. It is a commercial opportunity, we need funds to develop the game and we want to showcase the talent in the country." Lorgat also said that he has discussed the league with the great cricketers in South Africa. "In fact I haven't got their permission to disclose their names but we are in discussion. In fact some cricketers from abroad we will be talking to over the next few weeks. We want to have them as ambassadors to the teams and to the tournament. We are going to try and be as inclusive and broad as possible and early indications are very good support from all of these players."










