Fit-again De Villiers back as ODI captain

A more immediate aim, however, is this year’s Champions Trophy in England. “It is wonderful to have AB back available both as player and leader,” Cricket South Africa selection convener Linda Zondi said in a statement.

“We are entering a very important phase of our preparation for the Champions Trophy in England as we only have 10 games left - the five here against Sri Lanka and another five in New Zealand - before we head for another major ICC event.” Ngidi took six wickets in as many overs in the first two matches of the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.