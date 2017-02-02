De Villiers hails team after perfect victory

“They played well in the first ten overs and took it to us. But we have a lot of class in the bowlers and we picked up wickets at important times,” said De Villiers.

Sri Lanka captain Tharanga rued the failure of any of his batsmen to make more than Dinesh Chandimal’s top score of 36. “There were lots of twenties and thirties but nobody went on,” he said. Tharanga said the stand between Du Plessis and Miller was the biggest difference between the teams. “We took four wickets but Faf and Miller had a very good partnership. If one of our batsmen had gone on and made a big hundred maybe we could have chased it down.” De Villiers said South Africa had worked hard on taking their chances in the field after missed opportunities let them down when they lost a recent Twenty20 series. “You don’t get that many chances in white ball cricket. When you do you have to take them.” Largely due to Du Plessis, South Africa maintained a reasonable scoring rate despite losing their first four wickets cheaply, with none of the four batsmen dismissed able to reach 20. The left-handed Miller initially reined in his normal attacking instincts as he and Du Plessis made steady progress against an assortment of accurate slow and slow-medium bowlers. The partnership ended when Du Plessis was caught at long-on after facing 120 balls and hitting seven fours and a six. Miller and Chris Morris plundered 60 off 43 balls for the sixth wicket and Miller finished the innings strongly, reaching his century in the final over and celebrating with two sixes and a four off Nuwan Kulasekera. He hit six sixes and three fours in his 98-ball innings. Cricket: South Africa’s Miller out of Sri Lanka series JOHANNESBURG, Feb 2, 2017 (AFP) — Hard-hitting batsman David Miller will miss South Africa’s remaining three one-day internationals against Sri Lanka because of a finger injury, Cricket South Africa said on Thursday. Miller, who hit 117 not out in South Africa’s 121-run win in the second match in Durban on Wednesday, injured his right little finger when he dived in attempting to make a catch in the outfield during Sri Lanka’s innings. Team doctor and manager Mohammed Moosajee said Miller would be out of action for between seven and 10 days. He will be available for a tour of New Zealand later this month. The third one-day international against Sri Lanka is on Saturday in Johannesburg.









