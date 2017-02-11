Three more PSL players questioned for attempt to corrupt PSL

It is understood that Karachi Kings opener Shahzaib Hasan and spinner Zulfiqar Babar have also been questioned by Pakistan Cricket Board’s anti-corruption unit. Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PSL, said that these three players have not been suspended and will continue to play in the league.

The Pakistan Cricket Board's Anti-Corruption Unit is continuing with inquiries to root out corrupt practices and to safeguard and protect the integrity of the Pakistan Super League. Sethi emphasised that "the ACU will remain vigilant and continue to protect the PSL from the menace of corruption".










