Pakistan to host T20 league final on home soil

A senior PCB official said the PSL final would be hosted in Lahore “for sure, but only if there is no big security related incident from now to February 9,” when the league kicks off in the UAE.

Last year, the PCB sold five franchises for $93 million and attracted players from 11 different countries, including big names like West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and former captains Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka and England’s Kevin Pietersen. National television viewing figures were higher than for the 2015 World Cup, with 55 per cent of Pakistan’s TV-watching public tuning into the tournament at peak times.









