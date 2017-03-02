Pakistan batsman Akmal tangles with traffic police

An explosive hitter who was rated highly when he burst on the scene as a teenager, his career has suffered from disciplinary problems both on and off the field.

He was jailed for a day in February 2014 after fighting a traffic warden who stopped him for breaking a traffic signal. He was also accused of fighting with a gate keeper at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore who refused entry to his car in 2014. Akmal was dropped from Pakistan’s one-day squad after the World Cup 2015 on the recommendation of then coach Waqar Younis who labelled him as an undisciplined and a selfish player, though he has since made a comeback.









