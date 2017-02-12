Over the Wicket: Ban corrupt cricketers from stadia forever

Any cricketer willing to corrupt a game that brought them fame is akin to a man burning down his ancestral home. When a cricketer agrees to corrupt the game for money, he is discarding his own ethics and values. It’s a shame that such players are ready to cheat the fans who cheer for them, jostle to get their autograph and even idolise them. Their willingness to let down their team, cricket board and team owner for financial gains is akin to a thief who steals from his caring master.

Rameez Raja, brand ambassador of the PSL, said in a candid interview to Gulf News on Saturday that it was mistake to let those who committed the crime once return to the game again. According to him, it gave the impression that one can get away with murder. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and all cricket boards must ensure that any player, irrespective of his age, does not ever return to the game once he is caught engaging in illegal acts. He should never be let into a stadium where the game is played. Only if authorities make it very clear that anyone caught indulging in spot-fixing will never ever have a chance to score a run or bowl a ball be it in international matches or domestic matches, will the cricketers susceptible to such crimes learn. The ICC has put in a lot of effort to ensure that all players are educated about the implications of attempting to corrupt the sport, yet some are willing to risk their careers. This suggests the strong influence of betting groups and their constant efforts to identify vulnerable players likely to fall for their bait. Teams like Pakistan must hire a psychologist who can motivate players regularly and also help them spot the corrupt ones in the larger group. Fame brings money and adoring fans but also wrong people as friends sometimes. A player should be alert to spot evil motives or else could end up eternally carrying the stigma of a spot-fixer.









