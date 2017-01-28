Fans taunt Pakistan’s under-fire ODI skipper

Pakistan’s poor performances in New Zealand and Australia have led to calls for changes in the teams and appointment of new captain.

Pakistan lost both Tests in New Zealand, one of which was under Azhar’s captainship, before being steamrolled in the Test and ODI series in Australia. Pakistan won just one ODI and that too under the captaincy of Muhammad Hafeez, as Azhar was unfit for the match. Not surprisingly, the Pakistani players who reached Lahore avoided talking to the waiting media and Azhar said they had been told by the Pakistan Cricket Board not to speak to the media for the time being.









