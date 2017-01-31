Afridi wants to go freelance and play T20s

The all-rounder who is now busy with his foundation and charity work, however, backed wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmad to be made Pakistan captain in all three formats.

Backing Sarfaraz, Afridi said Pakistan needed a fighting captain like him. “In the end it is the decision of the board who they appoint as captain, but if they want him to lead in all three formats it will be good for Pakistan cricket,” he said.