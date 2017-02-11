Stupidity due to pardon for spot-fixers: Raja

When asked whether the reprieve to some of the players involved in spot-fixing in England has encouraged players to again attempt at spot fixing, Raja said: “I have always voiced my anti feelings against that part because I always felt that ours is a very small fraternity and there is only black and white in sports. Unfortunately, there is no grey area so if you want to cover the grey area, it is not going to happen. We did not make examples out of those individuals and we allowed them in. Obviously, these guys (who are now alleged) did not learn anything from the experience of the trio who were earlier been involved in spot-fixing.

"Unless you make an example out of them, unless you are absolutely strong on this issue and offer zero tolerance such acts, some players will think they can get away with murder. So I still believe there is lot to be done. You have to create an environment — maybe follow the model that is in place by the Big Bash and English County system. These two systems have largely not been tainted. Just understand what they are trying to do to discourage such acts that cricket is suffering from." To a query why players are not understanding the magnitude of shame if caught spot-fixing, Raja said: "Maybe there is a problem in them understanding the code of conduct, the repercussions they could suffer if they get themselves involved in such acts. Maybe more forceful deterrents need to be put into place. These are young minds, impressionable minds which unfortunately is getting influenced by such offers."










