Smith: It was good to see Haddin play that knock

Kamran Akmal, who set the tone for an exciting match through a breezy 88 for Peshawar with six boundaries and six sixers, is delighted at having scored the first fifty of the second edition. “I feel good and happy to get the first fifty in the first match. We made a good total, but Smith and Haddin played match-winning knocks. Haddin was outstanding. It was a pressure match. We fought back, but lost due to some small mistakes we made and we will rectify them in the next match.”

When asked if it was upsetting not to get a century, Kamran said: “I am upset I could not get 100, but more upset that my team did not win. Always my focus is to ensure my team wins.” To a query as to whether he is now hoping for a return to the Pakistan team, Kamran said: “My job is to perform on the ground and show my fitness and it is up to the selectors to decide. In the coming matches too I hope to continue such a performance.” Brief scores: Islamabad United bt Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets. Peshawar Zalmi 190 for 9 in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 43, Kamran Akmal 88, Shane Watson 4 for 44) Islamabad United 175 for 3 in 17.4 overs (Dwayne Smith 55, Brad Haddin 73, Shane Watson 26 n.o). Man of the match: Brad Haddin.









