Sharjeel and Latif suspended for spot fixing

According to sources, both players have confessed being approached by members of an international betting syndicate. Najam Sethi, the chairman of the PSL, came to the press box in Dubai and said: “We have zero tolerance against corruption in cricket. We have beefed up our investigators. The investigation of the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit backed by the ICC ACU [International Cricket Council’s Anti-Corruption Unit] has been effective in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds. We are all absolutely committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone who would seek to damage the integrity of our sport.”

Sethi added: “It would not be appropriate to comment on the specifics of the case, however, this investigation is a clear demonstration of our determination to drive corruption out of our sport. We will not tolerate any form of corrupt activity and as this investigation proceeds we will not hesitate to take further decisive action as appropriate.” Khan played the opening match of the 2017 edition on Thursday for Islamabad, scoring one run against Peshawar Zalmi, while Latif was not part of the XI.









