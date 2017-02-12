Sharjah promises full house for PSL second leg

The stadium, which boasts a huge fan base among Pakistani cricketers, will stage matches from February 15. Speaking to Gulf News, Mazhar Khan, general manager of the Sharjah Cricket Association said: “All arrangements are in place for some exciting Twenty20 matches. We are confident of full houses. Be it Twenty20 or one-day matches, cricket fans have thronged the stadium since 1981 and matches here have always been exciting.”

The opening match of the second edition in Sharjah, after a two-day break through Tuesday, will be between defending champions Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators. Islamabad, after their defeat to Lahore Qalandars, will be keen to show themselves as the champions but Quetta, having won both their matches, will aim to extend their winning run. The double-headers on Friday and Saturday are expected to be major crowd pullers. “The weekend back-to-back double-headers will be a special feast of high-quality cricket and I really would recommend buying tickets immediately,” added Mazhar. The venue will host round-robin matches until February 20 as well as the first two playoff matches on February 28 and March 1. This stadium, which has found a mention in the Guinness World Records for hosting the most number of one-day matches in the world, has also become a popular Twenty20 venue. Nearly 20 top international cricketers will be in action during the PSL matches and the wickets are likely to produce lots of runs. Tickets are already on sale online at Q-Tickets.com and Sharjah Cricket Stadium as well as at Karachi Darbar and Sindh Punjab Restaurant, besides AJ Sports store. The organisers have made sure to ensure that ticket rates are affordable. Ticket prices range from Dh20 for the North Stand to Dh250 for the Members’ Enclosure. For the double header, it will be Dh40. A total of ten matches will be held at the stadium.









