Scramble for PSL final tickets begins in Lahore

“It’s with a heavy heart I will not be coming to Lahore. I have a young family and for me a game of cricket is just not worth the risk,” Wright tweeted. “I’m sorry as I know how much it means to you all and hopefully in the future the safety will not be in doubt to come play there.”

But for Pakistani fans it mattered little who is coming for the final or not. “Whosoever plays for Quetta, we will support them,” Tasleem said. “We want to show the world that we are sports-loving people and we want cricket back home on our own grounds.” Peshawar will have another chance at the Sunday’s final when they meets the winner of Thursday’s match between Karachi Kings and defending champions Islamabad United. PSL organisers have shortlisted 60 foreign players who have agreed to travel to Lahore. The two finalists could pick up four players each for Sunday’s final. The provincial government has promised security for the Sunday’s final despite a recent wave of terrorist attacks that killed dozens of people around the country. At least 13 people were killed in Lahore when a bomber targeted police escorting a rally by pharmacists. Several former cricketers like Imran Khan, Javed Miandad and Aamir Sohail have criticised the PCB’s decision to organise the PSL final in Lahore with thousands of security officials being deployed around the stadium.









