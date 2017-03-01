Sarfraz wants Gladiators’ spirit in Pakistan team

Sarfraz also sportingly applauded Peshawar’s Shahid Afridi for his quickfire 34 off 13 balls with four sixes and a boundary, which almost upset his own plans. “Afridi has always been a superstar and continues to be a superstar as you have seen the way he has been performing these days. No amount of praise will be enough for him. He may have relaxed, feeling that only few runs were needed and he may have even thought that the match will finish an over earlier.”

Brief scores; Quetta Gladiators bt Peshawar Zalmi by one run. Quetta Gladiators 200 for 7 in 20 overs (Ahmad Shehzad 71, Kevin Pietersen 40, Anwar Ali 20, Wahab Riaz 3 for 40) vs Peshawar Zalmi 199 for one in 20 overs (Dawid Malan 56, Mohammad Hafeez 77, Shahid Afridi 34, Mohammad Nawaz 3 for 51). Man of the Match: Ahmad Shehzad.










