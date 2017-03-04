Sangakkara proud of his team even in defeat

Sangakkara is equally happy over his team’s fight back after a poor start to reach the play-off and be at reachable distance from the final. “It was great to fight back with a series of wins to get here. We were hanging on by the skin of our cheek. Unfortunately, sometimes in T20, you have a good run but then you have an off day and unfortunately it was this today.”

Peshawar skipper Darren Sammy too hailed the effort from Gayle and Pollard. “Having asked to bat first, I thought Kamran played an amazing innings. Polly and Gayle started the revival for them but Wahab (Riaz) and Hasan Ali showed the quality. At the end of the day we held our nerve and won it.” Sangakkara is confident that his team will come back stronger next year. “We have been outstanding, coming back from almost being out of the tournament. We will come back hard next year. All the best to the players playing in Lahore,” he said before rushing to take the early morning flight.









